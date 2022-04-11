Kuldeep Yadav displayed a performance that was one for the ages as he returned with figures of 4-35 in his quota of four overs and this helped Delhi Capitals defeat Kolkata Knight Riders by 44 runs in the 19th game of IPL 2022 season at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Kuldeep dismissed Shreyas Iyer, Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine and Umesh Yadav and this spell broke the back of KKR's innings and they fell 44-run short in the chase of 216. Apart from this spell, Kuldeep took a stunning caught and bowled to dismiss Umesh -- one of the best efforts in the history of the cash-rich league.

In the 16th over of the KKR innings, Kuldeep bowled a flighted delivery and Umesh tried to smash out of the ground but only managed to get a top-edge. The ball ballooned up and Kuldeep ran a fair distance before putting in a dive to complete a sensational catch.

Watch Kuldeep Yadav's caught and bowled that sent Umesh Yadav back to the pavilion:

This is bloody gorgeous. The way he hugged rishabh. Welcome back, kuldeep! 4 wicket haul, get innn pic.twitter.com/lJ2BD5xosD — Siddhi (@_sectumsempra18) April 10, 2022

This effort by Kuldeep was even rated as the best caught and bowled ever by former Australia spinner Brad Hogg. "@imkuldeep18. That's the best caught and bowled ever. #KKRvsDC #IPL2022," tweeted Hogg.

In the match between KKR and DC, the former won the toss and opted to field first. David Warner and Prithvi Shaw played knocks of 61 and 51 as Delhi Capitals posted 215/5 in 20 overs.

For KKR, Sunil Narine returned with two wickets. Chasing 216, KKR kept on losing wickets at regular intervals.

Shreyas Iyer was the top-scorer for KKR as he played a knock of 54 runs off 33 balls.

With this win, Delhi registered their second victory of the ongoing season while KKR suffered their second loss of the season.