Kolkata Knight Riders pacer Tim Southee ran from long-off to mid-on before holding on to a very difficult catch to end Kagiso Rabada's entertaining knock on Friday. After a brilliant start, Punjab Kings lost wickets at regular intervals and looked set for a low total, but Rabada provided them with a flourish at the death as he raced away to 25 runs with the help of four boundaries and a six. However, in the penultimate over, Andre Russell bowled a slower delivery that the South Africa pacer had a swipe at, but ended up slicing it up high in the sky. While it looked like the ball may land in no man's land, Southee did brilliantly to cover a large amount of ground before taking a diving catch to send Rabada packing.

A run-out off the very next delivery meant PBKS were bowled out for 137.

The catch also capped off a great day in the field for Southee, who took two wickets at the Wankhede Stadium and became the first New Zealand bowler to take 250 wickets in T20s.

The two scalps he claimed were also big ones, as he removed dangerous opener Shikhar Dhawan and the big-hitting Shahrukh Khan.

Umesh Yadav was the pick of the bowlers for KKR as he registered career best IPL figures of 4/23.

KKR got off to a tricky start in their chase as they were reduced to 51/4 in seven overs, but Andre Russell blitzed 70 off 31 deliveries to take his team home with more than five overs to spare.

With the win, KKR have gone to the top of the IPL 2022 points table, with two wins in three matches.