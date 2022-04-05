Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are off to a decent start in the IPL, having won two of the three matches they have played so far. What has stood out in these performances is the pace bowling, especially in the powerplay phase and it is the India veteran Umesh Yadav, who has stood out with his impeccable line and length.

Umesh, who is making a comeback in the KKR outfit, has worked with bowling coach Bharat Arun for years, during the latter's Team India stint and the duo is producing magic yet again.

KKR mentor David Hussey has gone to the extent of calling Umesh the best buy of the IPL 2022 mega auction for the franchise. Umesh was bought for his base price of Rs 2 crore by the franchise.

“He's probably been the best buy in the IPL,” Hussey said. “He has been outstanding upfront taking early wickets. Him and [Bharat] Arun work very well together, they have worked together for 5-6 years now. They have got a good respectful relationship. One thing I will say about Umesh is that he works extremely hard on the track to be prepared for each game. In his words, he says he feels no pressure because he's got a lot of support from all the background staff and full credit goes to Arun for being one of the better people and one of the better bowling coaches going around.” Hussey was quoted as saying in KKR's official website.

Umesh is currently leading the Purple Cap list with 8 wickets and has an astonishing economy rate of 4.9 runs per over.

The paceman has endured a tough time sitting on the bench for the Indian team as he has got limited opportunities to showcase his talent but he has put his hand up and delivered whenever an opportunity has come his way and the veteran pacer is doing the same this season for KKR.