Indian batter Shreyas Iyer has been one of the most consistent performers in all formats for the senior side ever since New Zealand's tour of India late last year. His epic outings have not only helped India secure crucial wins, but now puts him in good stead ahead of the Indian Premier League 2022 season where he is set to lead his new franchise Kolkata Knight Riders. Iyer was picked by KKR in the IPL Mega Auction held in Bengaluru last month and was later appointed as the captain of the side. Having led the Delhi Capitals (DC) franchise earlier, Shreyas has the ability to bring renewed energy in a new-look KKR side.

As far as Iyer's captaincy skills are concerned, chief Mentor David Hussey explained how the franchise is excited to be led forward by the Indian international.

Speaking at a press conference, Hussey remarked that Shreyas "comes across as a true leader" to a query which asked about the latter's early impression on Hussey.

"Some of the best coaching is to just leave the good players alone and let them go about their work. He is in rare vein of form at the minute. I don't know him well at the moment but getting there. He just comes across as a true leader and a person who knows his game very well, works exceptionally hard and I think he is going to lead our team very well," Hussey said.

KKR will play defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL 2022 opener at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday, March 26.