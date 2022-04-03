Yuzvendra Chahal had another solid outing in IPL 2022 as he registered figures of 2-26 against Mumbai Indians, helping Rajasthan Royals register a 23-run win on Saturday at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy. As a result, Rajasthan Royals have now won both their opening games. In the match, Chahal had an opportunity to register the first hat-trick of this season, but Karun Nair ended up missing a simple catch to deny the spinner a remarkable feat.

In the 16th over of the innings, Chahal had dismissed Tim David and Daniel Sams on the first two balls. On the hat-trick delivery, the spinner managed to get the outside edge of Murugan Ashwin's bat but substitute fielder Karun Nair was not able to hang on at first slip.

Ashwin got a thick edge but Karun Nair ended up spilling the chance. The ball skidded off the deck and Ashwin was just able to plod along. The chance should have been taken, but in the end, Nair ended up dropping a sitter.

After being on the backfoot for a while, Rajasthan Royals made a comeback as they took four wickets in quick succession. Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma were running away with the game for Mumbai Indians after registering half-centuries, but Navdeep Saini's acrobatic effort in the deep to send Ishan Kishan back to the hut brought Rajasthan Royals back in the game.

Ravichandran Ashwin and Chahal then took the wickets of Tilak Varma, Tim David and Daniel Sams in quick succession to give Rajasthan the upper hand. Kieron Pollard was not able to take Mumbai Indians over the line and in the end, Rajasthan registered a 23-run win.

Earlier, opening batter Jos Buttler brought his A-game as he slammed 100 runs off 68 balls against the Mumbai Indians with the help of 11 fours and 5 sixes to power Rajasthan Royals to 193/8 in 20 overs.