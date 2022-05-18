SunRisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson has left their bio-bubble to fly back to New Zealand for the birth of his child, the franchise said on Wednesday. "Our skipper Kane Williamson is flying back to New Zealand, to usher in the latest addition to his family. Here's everyone at the #Riser camp wishing Kane Williamson and his wife a safe delivery and a lot of happiness!" SRH wrote in their tweet. The announcement came a day after Williamson led SRH to a 3-run win against Mumbai Indians to keep alive their slim hopes of making it to the IPL 2022 playoffs.

Williamson and his wife are expecting their second child.

The New Zealand skipper has played 13 matches this season for SRH after being retained by the franchise, but has failed to deliver with the bat, scoring just 216 runs at a strike rate of 93.51.

SRH are currently 8th on the IPL 2022 points table, with 12 points from 13 matches.

They will face Punjab Kings in their final league stage match on Sunday, May 22.