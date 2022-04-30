Mumbai Indians are the most successful franchise in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) after having won the tournament five times. However, this season, nothing has gone right for the Rohit Sharma-led side and they are yet to register a win this season. Mumbai Indians have become the first team to lose their first eight games in a season and the side will desperately look to turn their fortunes around against Rajasthan Royals on Saturday.

Former West Indies pacer Ian Bishop has said that Rohit Sharma "seemed like a broken man" after Mumbai Indians' previous game against Lucknow Super Giants. He also said that the franchise needs to bring in Tim David into the playing XI.

"When I spoke to Rohit Sharma after the last game, he seemed a broken man, understandably. It is a franchise with a great pedigree. I think they need some personnel changes. I think they need Tim David. I don't know why he hasn't featured more often. They need someone in that batting lineup to get them to a more significant score to hold things, and maybe power things up a little bit. Obviously, Suryakumar Yadav has been playing well," Bishop said on Star Sports after the game against Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants.

"Their bowling has been leaking runs at critical times in matches, so it's disappointing for them this year. But still they got to see how they can get out of it, and see how they can develop some of those players going forward," he further added.

Mumbai Indians have failed to find the right combination this season and no player has been able to show consistent performances. Rohit Sharma's form with the bat has also not been great as he is yet to register a half-century this season.

The right-handed batter has managed to register just 153 runs in eight games at an average of 19.13.

