Kumar Kartikeya picked two wickets as Mumbai Indians dismissed Chennai Super Kings for just 97 in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 match on Thursday. It was the 24-year-old left-arm spinner's yet another brilliant show in MI colours in his maiden season. It was not just a validation of Kartikeya's talent but also of his father's belief on his abilities. Hailing from a small town in Uttar Pradesh, taking up cricket professionally was never an easy choice for Kartikeya. But his dad Shyam Math Singh, who is in police force, insisted that his son went for cricket coaching. First, Kartikeya trained in Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh and then played in Delhi.

However, it was for Madhya Pradesh where he first played at the national level in Ranji Trophy. And now, he is playing in the IPL too for five-time champions MI. He made his debut against Rajasthan Royals and it was a huge moment for his dad too, who is posted in Jhansi.

"I told my father that I was going to play this match. He announced this in his entire battalion. They installed a projector. My dad watched the match on the projector. When I took my first wicket, everyone stood and clapped for him, and hugged him. When he shared that video with me after the match, that was an unparalleled feeling for me. Because I saw my father smiling in the same way when he saw me playing in my starting days he did when I started playing," Kartikeya recalled during a video for the Mumbai Indians.

"He said that now that I've this jersey, I need to focus on the future. When I left I home, I had thought that I will return only after achieving something. After the IPL, I will join the Madhya Pradesh camp for the Ranji Trophy knockouts. After that, I will return to my home. I will be going back after nine years."