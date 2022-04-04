Jos Buttler was at his scintillating best against the Mumbai Indians as he hit a 66-ball century to help Rajasthan Royals register their second win on the trot in the ongoing IPL 2022 season. Buttler's performance was backed up by an all-round bowling show and it helped Rajasthan register a 23-run win over the five-time champions Mumbai Indians. After the game was over, Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal engaged in a fun chat, in which Buttler joked that he needs to keep performing to keep Chahal away from opening the batting.

"Ever since you turned up this year, you have been putting pressure on the opening spot. Have to take my time to score some runs to keep you on the outside," Buttler told Chahal in a video posted on IPL's official website.

Talking about his knock, Buttler said: "When you are batting first, you are always trying to figure out what would be a good score so can defend it. I have huge hopes for us as a side this year. We have great people involved with the franchise in the support staff."

Rajasthan Royals made a remarkable comeback against Mumbai Indians after taking wickets in quick succession. Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma were running the show for Mumbai Indians after registering half-centuries, but Navdeep Saini's effort in the deep helped in bringing about the wicket of Kishan.

Ravichandran Ashwin and Chahal then dismissed Tilak Varma, Tim David and Daniel Sams in quick succession to give Rajasthan complete control of the game.

Earlier, Buttler slammed 100 runs off 68 balls against the Mumbai Indians with the help of 11 fours and 5 sixes to help Rajasthan Royals post 193/8 in 20 overs.