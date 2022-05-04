In a highly competitive environment like the Indian Premier League (IPL), it is rare to see players appreciating a shot or a delivery by the opposition, with teams focussed solely on winning the match. But Liam Livingstone hit a six so long in Punjab Kings' win on Tuesday that Gujarat Titans players could not help but admire the England player's powerful shot. In the 16th over of PBKS' chase 144-run, Livingstone smashed a 117m six behind square leg off Mohammed Shami. Shami himself couldn't help but smile in astonishment, while GT captain Hardik Pandya's jaw dropped on seeing the hit.

Gujarat's star leggie Rashid Khan walked up to Livingstone after the match and was seen inspecting his bat. Livingstone six was the longest in the IPL 2022 so far.

The picture has now gone viral.

"OMG! What a six from @liaml4893. 117m! #NGL, even we enjoyed it," Gujarat Titans tweeted after the match.

OMG! What a six from @liaml4893. 117m!#NGL, even we enjoyed it. — Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) May 3, 2022

Several users, including GT's official handle, joked that Rashid was checking the bat for a spring on it.

Rashid Khan went on to check Liam Livingstone's bat after that 117M six. pic.twitter.com/16SPEL5HK1 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 3, 2022

Dikha tere bat mein spring toh nahi hai pic.twitter.com/bEUUHrkcom — sunil the cricketer (@1sInto2s) May 3, 2022

Rashid Khan inspecting Liam Livingstone's bat pic.twitter.com/O9JG2Zh8oL — (@iamsohail__1) May 3, 2022

Me checking pen of the student who scored 20/20 in class test pic.twitter.com/iOkfP9GGbc — Sagar (@sagarcasm) May 3, 2022

Rashid Khan went on to check if there is spring in Livingstone's bat after that monstrous six pic.twitter.com/u1dRy57wP0 — (@iHarshaRoyal) May 4, 2022

Rashid Khan took to Instagram stories to write that it was the biggest six he had ever seen.

Rashid Khan praised Liam Livingstone's six on his Instagram stories.

Livingstone ended up smashing 28 off that over by Shami to take PBKS to victory with four overs to spare. The all-rounder finished unbeaten on 30 off 10.

Earlier, Kagiso Rabada's four-wicket haul saw PBKS restrict GT to 143/8 after Hardik Pandya opted to bat.

Promoted

Dhawan anchored Punjab's chase expertly and remained unbeaten on 62 off 53, while Bhanuka Rajapaksa scored 40 off 28.

PBKS moved up to fifth on the IPL 2022 points table with their eight-wicket win.