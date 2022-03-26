MS Dhoni, who recently stepped down as the captain of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), is famous for his cool and calm demeanor and quick wit. He is also known for being very straightforward, whether it's his interactions with the press or with his teammates and coaches. Sports data analyst Prasanna Agoram, who had joined the Rising Pune Supergiant team as a performance coach in 2016, recalled his first meeting with the enigmatic wicketkeeper-batter, who was playing for them when CSK were suspended from the Indian Premier League (IPL) for two years.

In a column for Cricbuzz, Prasanna Agoram recalled how Dhoni welcomed him to the team, but also had one clear instruction for him.

"When I had the opportunity to work with Mahendra Singh Dhoni for Pune Super Giants in IPL 2016, the first day we met he said, 'Let's have a chat'," he wrote.

"We were in the Pune Stadium and he was about to put his pads on. He asked if he could get me a filter coffee. 'Yes please,' I replied. He called the guys there and gave a wink to get a filter coffee, and then continued chatting with me," he continued.

Then he revealed what Dhoni told him.

"'Look, I know you have a lot of experience in this field and that players like you, and the coach Stephen Fleming got you on board. It's a pleasure to work with you,' he said. 'Give all the info and strategies to the coach and the players. Get the strategy meetings done with the players along with the coach, but don't expect me to be there and also don't give me any advice until I ask you. But mark a copy on the email on all your communications with the coach and players.'"

Dhoni had started out as the as captain of the now defunct franchise but was later replaced by Steve Smith.

He was back with CSK when they returned to the competition and led them to a title in their first year back.