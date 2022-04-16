Former Pakistan skipper Rashid Latif lauded fast bowler Umran Malik after he produced a stunning performance to help SRH get over the line vs KKR. Umran bowled superbly for his 2/27 and got the crucial scalp of Shreyas Iyer and Sheldon Jackson which helped SRH restrict KKR to 175/8 in 20 overs. Umran took centerstage after castling the stumps of KKR skipper Shreyas with a superb yorker for 28 runs. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Latif stated that Umran can surely "make a name for himself" in the coming year for the Indian team, especially in limited overs cricket considering the incredible pace he possesses.



The ex-Pakistan skipper even said that India should consider taking Umran to Australia for the T20 World Cup this year as he would trouble batters with the pace and bounce he would extract from the bouncy pitches.



"After the IPL, they will start preparing for the international matches again. We have an Asia Cup and then the World Cup. They will have to try him out in one of them. On the bouncy pitches of Australia, he can easily take out the Asian batters, whether they're from Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Afghanistan, or whoever India plays. Maybe the Aussies could play him," he said.



"He could be a very useful bowler there. Because batsmen aren't used to facing such fast bowling nowadays. Most fast bowlers have now dropped in terms of speeds; you look at Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins... Shaheen Afridi swings the ball really well but he clocks in the range of 145 kph. Haris is there but his bouncer isn't as effective as he is with his fuller length. In future, Umran can make a big name for himself with the white ball," added Latif.



SRH went on to win vs KKR by 7 wickets. Rahul Tripathi and Aiden Markram scored fifties each that helped the team end on the right side of the finishing line.