Lucknow Super Giants defeated Chennai Super Kings by six wickets while chasing 211 in an IPL 2022 game on Thursday at the Brabourne Stadium. During the match, CSK wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni was seen changing the fielding positions as the cameras focussed on him, while newly appointed skipper Ravindra Jadeja was fielding in the outfield. Dhoni gave up captaincy before the start of this season, a move that was seen as an effort on the part of the legendary captain to groom Jadeja as a future leader.

But his decision to call the shots on the field against Lucknow in what was CSK's second match of the season has not gone down with cricket experts. Former India batter Ajay Jadeja was critical of Dhoni taking charge against Super Giants and said that it would have dented Ravindra Jadeja's confidence.

"Whatever I saw, it was wrong. There is no doubt about that. There is no bigger fan of MS Dhoni than me. I am his fan because of the temperament and the things he does. If this was the last game on which your qualification depended, then I still would have understood. In those situations, sometimes you take back the reins because there is a need for it. But in the second game we got to see this, and I am not saying just because it is Ravindra Jadeja," Jadeja told Cricbuzz.

"MS Dhoni is a big name, I do not like saying such things but we are here talking about the game, so I have no doubts in my mind, what I saw today, I did not like," he stated further.

Jadeja said that it was Dhoni's decision to relinquish CSK's captaincy and it is all the more reason he should give Ravindra Jadeja the freedom to learn.

"I feel, there has never been a bigger captain than MS Dhoni nor will there be one. When it is your decision (to step down) and you want someone else (as captain), leave aside taking someone forward, you have taken the person backwards," said Ajay Jadeja.

"The confidence of that person (Jadeja) has taken a big dent. He was not there in the play itself, not in the beginning and nor in the end," he added.

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings have lost both their matches so far and next take on the buoyant Punjab Kings on Sunday.

In the penultimate over of the match, CSK decided to hand Shivam Dube the ball. The medium pacer ended up conceding 25 runs and LSG batters Evin Lewis and Ayush Badoni took full toll of it.

This is the first time in their history that CSK have lost their opening two matches in the IPL. The Ravindra Jadeja-led side will next square off against Punjab Kings on Sunday at the Brabourne Stadium.