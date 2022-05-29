Rajasthan Royals star Jos Buttler has the chance to break some massive records when they take on Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. In the Royals' Qualifier 2 win against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Buttler scored his fourth century of the season, matching Virat Kohli's record from the 2016 edition. If Buttler manages to score a century in the final, he will go past Kohli, with five centuries.

In 2016, Kohli scored 973 runs and Buttler will have to play the knock of a lifetime in the final to break that record, although it is not entirely impossible.

Buttler currently has 824 runs and will need to hit 150 to get there.

He will, however, have a shot at registering the second-highest run-tally in a season. Warner currently holds that record, with his 848 runs in 2016.

Buttler, on Friday, became only the third player to go past 800 runs in an IPL season.

The Englishman will be confident of putting on a strong show against Gujarat Titans, having hit 89 against them in their Qualifier 1 match and then followed it up with his unbeaten 106 against RCB in Qualifier 2.

Rajasthan Royals are chasing their first title since 2008, when they won the inaugural edition under the captaincy of the late great Shane Warne.

In fact, this will also be their first final since 2008.

Gujarat Titans, meanwhile, have made it to the final in their debut IPL season.