Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Ambati Rayudu was on the receiving end of some extremely good fortune as he managed to get a boundary off an inside edge that actually hit the stumps. In the sixth over of CSK's first match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, Rayudu tried to hit a slog sweep off Varun Chakravarthy. However, he only managed a thin inside edge, which deflected the ball on to his leg stump. The ball grazed the stump and ran away for four, and Rayudu got lucky as the bails bounced up momentarily before settling back on top of the stumps.

Watch Ambati Rayudu's lucky escape here:

However, his good fortune was not to last for too long as he was eventually run out after a mix-up with new CSK captain Ravindra Jadeja.

Rayudu's wicket was a part of a collapse which saw CSK reduced to 61/5 after being put in to bat.

Umesh Yadav removed openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway before Chakravarthy had Robin Uthappa stumped.

Rayudu was the fourth to fall, after which Shivam Dube lost his wicket to Andre Russell. However, Jadeja and MS Dhoni then put on a 70-run stand, with the latter hitting a fine half-century to take CSK to a total of 131/5.

But the low total did not pose too much of a challenge to KKR as they chased it down with nine deliveries to spare.

Rahane led the way with the bat for KKR, scoring a 34-ball 44, while Sam Billings scored 25.

New KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer hit the winning runs.