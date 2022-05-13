Chennai Super Kings (CSK) might have endured an emphatic loss against Mumbai Indians (MI) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 fixture on Thursday, but that didn't let his spirits down as he took time out to sign jerseys of support staff and players from either side after the match. Pictures surfaced online which showed Dhoni singing the jerseys of both CSK as well as MI teams with a huge smile on his face. The recipients also seemed quite ecstatic with the former Indian captain handing over the signed shirts.

MS Dhoni gifting his signed CSK jersey to few Mumbai Indians players/support staffs. Nice gesture from Mahi. pic.twitter.com/AB4oOZXgjC — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 12, 2022

Mumbai Indians' few players and CSK's support staff members got The Legend MS Dhoni's signed Jersey after the today's match. pic.twitter.com/jOkI7TI9l7 — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) May 12, 2022

It wasn't a day that Dhoni would like to remember as skipper of the side after CSK went down by 5 wickets against bottom-placed MI.

Dhoni did save the blushes for his team with a fine knock of 36 runs off 33 balls and remained not out till the end to help the team reach a total of 97 runs. Daniel Sams registered figures of 3/16 in 4 overs.

In reply, MI overhauled the target of 98 runs in 14.5 overs with five wickets intact. Tilak Varma (34 not out) and Tim David (16 not out) batted superbly and helped MI cross the finishing line.

Mukesh Choudhary again bowled well and took three wickets in his 4 overs, giving away 23 runs.