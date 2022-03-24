All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was on Thursday named the new Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season, as the franchise announced that MS Dhoni is stepping down from the role. He will now have to carry forward the rich legacy of long time leader MS Dhoni. The wicketkeeper-batter has captained CSK ever since the inaugural edition of the IPL in 2008, leading them to four titles as well as two Champions League T20 trophies.

CSK shared a video on Twitter to share Jadeja's first reactions on being announced as the new skipper.

"Feeling good, at the same time, I also have to fill in big boots. Mahi Bhai has already set a big legacy so I need to carry it forward," he said in the video.

"I do not need to worry too much because he is here. Mahi Bhai will be my go-to person. He was and he still is today. So, I am not worried, thank you for your wishes and love. Keep supporting us," Jadeja added.

The IPL 2022 will begin on March 26 and CSK will square off against the 2021 finalists Kolkata Knight Riders in the opening clash.

Promoted

Earlier, Dhoni led the franchise to 4 titles in his 12 seasons as captain. He led CSK 204 times in the IPL, winning 121 games and losing 82. His win percentage was 59.6 in the cash-rich league. Under his tenure, CSK won 4 IPL titles and 2 Champions League T20 titles.

CSK Squad: MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, Ambati Rayudu, Dwayne Bravo, Robin Uthappa, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Simarjeet Singh, Devon Conway, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Subhranshu Senapati, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Chris Jordan, K Bhagath Varma.

