The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 has made the cricketing world take notice of the talent possessed by 35-year-old Sheldon Jackson, not only as a batter but also as a wicketkeeper. Despite some ordinary batting performances so far in IPL 2022, Jackson has been able to impress everyone with his lightning fast glovework behind the stumps. Such has been his impact that one of his admirers also include former wicketkeeper-batter and current head coach of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) franchise, Brendon McCullum. The former New Zealand captain seemed quite impressed by Jackson's technique with the bat and glovework and even likened his skills to that of MS Dhoni and Andre Russell.

Brendon revealed how gifted Jackson is and possesses a "good ball-striking ability", something which reminds the former New Zealand captain of Andre Russell.

"Sheldon continues to get better and better. He is 35, but you wouldn't know. His growth in the last two years has been significant. He has a good ball-striking ability. And very few players hit the ball as far as he does, he is not too far, if not the same, behind Andre Russell when he is striking the ball. I am sure with more opportunities, we will see a performance from Sheldon," McCullum was quoted as saying by 'Sportstar'.

McCullum discusses Sheldon's wicketkeeping skills as well and said that he has got a "MS Dhoni sort of a feel about keeping".

"The wicketkeeping skills have been superb. He has got a MS Dhoni sort of a feel about keeping; really fast hands, and an understanding of spin. He knows what the bowlers are doing. He is desperate to do well," he added.

Sheldon remained unbeaten on three off three balls vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their opening match and was out for a golden duck vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

He did not feature in KKR's last game vs Punjab Kings (PBKS).