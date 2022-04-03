Umesh Yadav has been the surprise package of IPL 2022 so far. The Indian pacer's stocks were at an all-time low after playing just two matches in the Indian Premier League over two seasons. In IPL 2020, Umesh played just two matches for Royal Challengers Bangalore before shipped off to Delhi Capitals. For DC, the right-arm pacer didn't get to play even a single match in IPL 2021. During the IPL mega auction, Umesh went unsold in the first two rounds, before being picked up by Kolkata Knight Riders, a team he played for from 2014 to 2017.

After the lows came the high as Umesh repaid the faith shown by KKR by picking a bagful of wickets in the first three matches of the tournament.

Umesh took hold of the coveted Purple Cap, following his starring role in the win over Punjab Kings.

Twitter exploded with fans coming in their numbers to praise Umesh Yadav and poke fun at the earlier teams he had represented.

We tried to pick the best memes on social media. Here they are:

8 wickets for Umesh Yadav in just 3 matches

meanwhile umesh- pic.twitter.com/BE1BGdcfOl — Shahid (@shahu9073) April 1, 2022

Umesh Yadav when some1 says Powerplay pic.twitter.com/NFAeMx16n4 — Q. (@Johannesburg149) April 1, 2022

Umesh Yadav Umesh Yadav For KKR For RCB pic.twitter.com/yB45snNmr5 — ASmemesss (@asmemesss) April 1, 2022

Welcoming Umesh Yadav to the club of performing well after leaving RCBpic.twitter.com/Ns6yl9uYDb — S (@impchaitu) April 1, 2022

Not Every Franchise Use umesh Yadav as KKR use

Umesh Express ! pic.twitter.com/HL6jYXj1cK — Ashish Shrivastava (@ashishayush1177) April 1, 2022

#UmeshYadav daily routine now a days

After got benched for whole season in 2021

Showing his skill #IPL2022 #KKRvsPBKS pic.twitter.com/jCB1RVm2Wt — Cric Crazy (@Being_indiawale) April 1, 2022

Umesh Yadav After Getting 10 Man of the Match Awards in the history of IPL pic.twitter.com/KMsZyUzKzE — Rajeev Hitman (@Hmka_join_krlo) April 1, 2022

Umesh Yadav remember the name#KKRvsRCB #UmeshYadav

Umesh Yadav Umesh Yadav

for KKR for RCB pic.twitter.com/vTsFepenJW — Ashutosh Srivastava (@kingashu1008) April 1, 2022

Umesh Yadav scoring runs and taking wickets against #RCB



Meanwhile Virat Kohli: pic.twitter.com/zYHQ3kPaMU — Vivek Gautam (@Imvivek04) March 30, 2022

Umesh Yadav be like...... pic.twitter.com/TkbuF4xCpy — Sartaj Ahamed (@IamSA26) April 1, 2022

Played just 2 games in last 2 seasons in the IPL. And even with the Indian team he only gets a game when someone's injured or rested. But such is his attitude that you never see him complain. #CricketTwitter #KKRvsPBKS #umeshyadav pic.twitter.com/bHpX5O6qmG — Brijwin Balakrishna (@BBrijwin) April 1, 2022

Let's all Laugh at those who said that "Umesh Yadav is Finished" pic.twitter.com/RBH7DzDOXE — KeyWall (@Keval_Ancient) April 1, 2022

In the IPL 2022 opener against defending champions Chennai Super Kings, Umesh made his intentions known early by dismissing last season's Orange Cap winner Ruturaj Gaikwad on the third ball. He then dismissed CSK's other opener Devon Conway to put CSK on the backfoot.

The pacer returned with figures of two for 20 off his four overs against CSK.

Umesh was even better in the KKR's next match against RCB. He once again struck in the first over to remove Anuj Rawat, then got the big wicket of his former captain Virat Kohli. In the four overs he bowled against RCB, Umesh picked two wickets and gave away just 16 runs.

On Friday, Umesh made it a hat-trick of taking wickets in the first over, removing PBKS skipper Mayank Agarwal on the last ball of the opening over. He then returned to take three more wickets to register a four-wicket haul, taking his tally of wickers in IPL 2022 to eight.