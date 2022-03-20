The Indian Premier League is once again upon us and the excitement is at fever pitch thanks to the addition of two new teams, and the shuffling of players following the IPL mega auction. With the auction having taken place last month in Bengaluru, fans will witness some of the high-profile players in their new colours. For example, all-rounder Hardik Pandya will captain the Gujarat Titans -- IPL's newest franchise along with Lucknow Super Giants. These changes will add extra spice to the ever-dynamic league that promises to enthrall fans yet again.

However, the league matches in the tournament will be limited to only four venues -- Wankhede Stadium (Mumbai), Brabourne Stadium (Mumbai), DY Patil Stadium (Navi Mumbai) and Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium (Pune).

Captains winning the toss will definitely keep certain venue statistics in mind before making their decisions. For example, a skipper winning the toss in any venue except Brabourne Stadium will look to bat second, considering a better win record for the chasing sides at the venues before.

Wankhede, the home ground of Mumbai Indians, has hosted the most number of IPL matches -- 83 -- among the four IPL 2022 venues.

Teams batting second have won on 43 occasions at Wankhede, a stat that could influence the team selection or decision-making process of the captains.

MCA Stadium, on the other hand, has hosted a total of 38 IPL games so far where 20 times the teams chasing have emerged victorious.

DY Patil stadium is another venue where teams batting second have won 10 off the 17 games played so far.

Brabourne is the only venue aiding teams batting first.

Switching to the team records at the given venues, the highest team total rests with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) with 235/1 at Wankhede, with AB de Villiers also recording the highest individual batting score out of the given four venues (133 not out).

MI skipper Rohit Sharma leads the way with 1,733 runs at Wankhede while former MI pacer Lasith Malinga tops the chart with the most number of wickets at the given venues (68).