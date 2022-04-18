Gujarat Titians (GT), led by charismatic all-rounder Hardik Pandya, have taken the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 by storm. In their debut season, GT are at the top of the IPL 2022 Points Table with five wins from six games. Their impressive start has already got everyone's eyes on them as the franchise has got all the boxes ticking so far in the season. With former multiple IPL champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) struggling to find their footing, teams like GT and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have cruised along quite nicely in the initial phase of the competition.

Observing the trend, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra picked two teams who, he feels, have "lit up this IPL 2022", and there weren't any surprises as Chopra revealed his his two choices - GT and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), through a Tweet.

"Winning without Hardik. Winning without Gill scoring a single run. This Gujarat Team is doing things that I never thought were possible with their resources. Two teams-GT and SRH have lit up this #IPL2022," he tweeted.

GT, on Sunday, defeated CSK in a thriller to strengthen their lead at the top of the table.

Chasing 170 for a win, GT overhauled the target with one ball and three wickets to spare.

David Miller (94*) and Rashid Khan (40) were the stars of the show as they helped GT fight back after a poor start to win a nail-biter.

SRH, on the other hand, are at the fourth spot currently with 4 wins from 6 games and are looking dangerous with every passing game.

Their bowling department has garnered praise from experts as well as former players who seemed to have been awe-struck especially by the form of the team's pacers.