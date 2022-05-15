Umran Malik has had a breakthrough year in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The SunRisers Hyderabad pacer, who hails from Jammu and Kashmir, has been the fastest bowler this edition. He bowled a ball at 157kmph in the match against Delhi Capitals -- making it the quickest delivery of this edition of the IPL. His rise has led many to believe that the 22-year-old Malik should be fast-tracked into the Indian cricket team. Former Pakistan cricket team player Kamran Akmal had an interesting take on Malik.

"If Umran Malik was in Pakistan, I think he would have made it to the national team. His economy is high but he has got pace and is getting wickets too. Strike bowlers are like that. Brett Lee was like that. Shoaib (Akhtar) Bhai was like that. In Australia (where the T20 World Cup is going to be held) pace will definitely matter," Kamran Akmal said in an interview to paktv.tv.

"Umran will form a great pace line up with Shami, Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar. It will be difficult to face such an attack."

Akmal, who has played 53 Tests, 157 ODIs and 58 T20Is for Pakistan is impressed by the rise of Indian fast bowling.

"I have seen very less of Umran. But after every match, the speed chart of his bowling shows speed of 155, 154kmph. It doesn't get lower than that. So, there is a healthy competition for a spot in the Indian cricket team. Earlier, there used to be no genuine fast bowlers in the Indian team and now they have a battery of pace bowlers. You see they have Navdeep Saini, (Mohammed) Siraj, (Mohammed) Shami and (Jasprit) Bumrah. Umesh Yadav is also bowling well. So, they now have got 10 to 12 fast bowlers and it's becoming difficult for them," he said.

Akmal added that Indian team management has been judicious in giving Malik the time to mature.

"Malik played in the IPL last year too, but I think he did not get many matches. His pace was brilliant then too. If he would have been in Pakistan, he would have played. But Indian team management showed smartness by giving him time to improve," Akmal said.