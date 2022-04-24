With the loss against Chennai Super Kings in their last match, Mumbai Indians became the first team to lose their first seven matches of a season in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Captain Rohit Sharma and the management have tried various combinations, but have just not been able to go past the line, despite a few close matches. Former England captain Michael Vaughan suggested that Rohit, who is also the India skipper now, should take a breather if the franchise finds itself knocked out of contention for a spot for the knockout stages after a few more matches.

"It's just the Mumbai operation this year, it's just not working. It's now got to a stage where I think it's worth them throwing in more youngsters to give them experience. Just to see if they can unearth one or two more wonderful young players. And then if you lose another couple, I honestly think it's time for Rohit Sharma to take a breather," Vaughan said while speaking to Cricbuzz.

"Just take a breather. Just take your time. They play so much cricket, you have to pick and choose when you can take a breather. And if Mumbai can't make the eliminators in a couple of games' time, which is completely impossible, it probably is now," he went on to add.

"They play so much high-profile cricket, these players, that Rohit Sharma would probably be serving himself and the captancy of India better by having a breather away from the game for a couple of games' time," he said.

Rohit Sharma himself has been out of form and failed to hit a single half-century this season. His highest score has been 41.

Mumbai Indians will next take on Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday.