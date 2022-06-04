Hardik Pandya impressed all with his captaincy in the Indian Premier League (IPL). As the captain of Gujarat Titans, he led with confidence to take his team to the title in its maiden season in the T20 franchise cricket league. He also performed with the bat and ball. He got together a brand new team and pushed them to perform better each day. GT, under Hardik, finished on top in league stage too with 10 wins. Then they were the first team to qualify for the final and won the title clash against Rajasthan Royals with ease.

Hardik's captaincy was lauded by several former players like Virender Sehwag and Sunil Gavaskar among others. Now his GT teammate and wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha has praised Hardik.

"Hardik showed faith in all those players who were released by the different franchises, whom nobody believed in. I was unsold (on the first day of the IPL 2022 mega auction). I was not getting chances in the beginning. Then he came and told me that I need to take the responsibility of an opener. I got my confidence back. He provided me with a stage to prove myself. Can never forget his contribution. I tried my best to repay his faith. In fact, everybody in the team fulfilled their duties, that's what you need to become a champion side," Saha told Bengali daily Anandabazar Patrika.

"Hardik knows how to manage a side. A captain's job is to stay connected with everyone, and understand their game, Hardik had no dearth of that. He has gone through a sea change. He used to be restless earlier but has changed completely now. He never lost his cool on the field, always showed faith in everyone."

Saha was happy with the confidence shown on him by GT. "A captain will always be happy when the openers perform. The biggest thing was, that he believed in me. Hardik used to say if we don't get off to good starts in multiple matches then it will put the dugout under a lot of pressure. So, my job was to get the team off to a good start," he added.