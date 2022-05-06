Kolkata Knight Riders paceman and Australia's Test captain Pat Cummins has been coming to India for several years now to play in the IPL and on international assignments. India offers a great variety in culture as well as in food and it seems Cummins' taste buds have finally hit the jackpot in the sub-continent.

He recently posted a photo of the famous dish 'Pav Bhaaji' of Mumbai on his twitter handle with a couple of face savouring delicious food emojis. The tweet immediately became a hit with his fans as it was liked, retweeted and commented upon several times.

One twitter user asked Cummins to give his feedback on the dish.

Bro give your feedback — ????MAN-DEVILLE???? (@23Mandeville) May 5, 2022

To this Cummins responded by saying, "Wow, I've been coming to India for 11 years how had I never tried it before!?! Delicious."

Wow, I've been coming to India for 11 years how had I never tried it before!?! Delicious https://t.co/QlIDc0ik4r — Pat Cummins (@patcummins30) May 5, 2022

Cummins had an immediate impact on IPL 2022 as he smashed a 14-ball fifty in his first game of the season to tie the record for the fastest 50 in IPL and also took his team to a win.

But KKR endured a tough period as they lost 5 matches in a row. It also saw Cummins being dropped from the playing XI.

KKR though won their last match and are now up to 8 points from 10 matches and at the 8th spot in the 10-team points table. They will have to win each of their remaining 4 matches to stand any chance of making it to the play-offs.