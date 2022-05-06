"How Had I Never...": Australian Star Shares Photo Of Famous Indian Dish
Cummins had an immediate impact on IPL 2022 as he smashed a 14-ball fifty in his first game of the season to tie the record for the fastest 50 in IPL and also took his team to a win.
Kolkata Knight Riders paceman and Australia's Test captain Pat Cummins has been coming to India for several years now to play in the IPL and on international assignments. India offers a great variety in culture as well as in food and it seems Cummins' taste buds have finally hit the jackpot in the sub-continent.
He recently posted a photo of the famous dish 'Pav Bhaaji' of Mumbai on his twitter handle with a couple of face savouring delicious food emojis. The tweet immediately became a hit with his fans as it was liked, retweeted and commented upon several times.
One twitter user asked Cummins to give his feedback on the dish.
Bro give your feedback— ????MAN-DEVILLE???? (@23Mandeville) May 5, 2022
To this Cummins responded by saying, "Wow, I've been coming to India for 11 years how had I never tried it before!?! Delicious."
Wow, I've been coming to India for 11 years how had I never tried it before!?! Delicious https://t.co/QlIDc0ik4r— Pat Cummins (@patcummins30) May 5, 2022
But KKR endured a tough period as they lost 5 matches in a row. It also saw Cummins being dropped from the playing XI.
KKR though won their last match and are now up to 8 points from 10 matches and at the 8th spot in the 10-team points table. They will have to win each of their remaining 4 matches to stand any chance of making it to the play-offs.