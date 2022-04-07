Delhi Capitals have turned a corner ever since Ricky Ponting took over as coach of the franchise in 2018. The team finished at the bottom of the points table in his first season in charge, which was also a season of transition. But his methods brought about a positive change from the next season as the team qualified for the play-offs in 2019, finishing at the same points as heavyweights Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. The team went a step further and qualified for the final of the 2020 season and made it to the play-offs in 2021 again.

Ponting would love to see his team go the distance this season and win their maiden title and one man who will be a crucial figure in the team is Indian opening batter Prithvi Shaw.

The diminutive batter was asked about Ponting's growth as coach of the team since 2018 and Shaw heaped praise on the former Australian captain.

"He is the boss of the team. He sets the target for everyone. He has great experience in international cricket and he just shares his experience. How he used to play and captain in IPL games.

"The young players ask a lot of questions and he gives his feedback which really means a lot and going well so far and I am enjoying playing under him since 2018," Shaw said.

Delhi Capitals won their opening game against Mumbai Indians but stumbled in the chase against Gujarat Titans. They are taking on Lucknow Super Giants in their third match on Thursday.