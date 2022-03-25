Statistics can be of invaluable help when measuring success and failure in sports. There are instances though when statistics don't end up giving the complete picture, but more often than not it gives a clear idea of a trend. If one looks at the stats of IPL winners, it is quite clear that Mumbai Indians have been the most successful franchise in the history of the league so far, with 5 titles.

Chennai Super Kings closed the gap on Rohit Sharma's team by winning its 4th title last season and newly appointed captain Ravindra Jadeja would want to continue the rich legacy of MS Dhoni.

While Mumbai Indians might have won the most titles, they are not the most consistent team in IPL history. A look at the league standings of all the teams will show that CSK has failed to qualify for the play-offs only once, while that is not the case for Mumbai.

Also, the average league standings of all teams is a very good statistic to show how well the teams have fared.

CSK are the only team to average below three, with Mumbai Indians coming in at the second spot. Mumbai have been outstanding in the league since winning their maiden title in 2013, but it is their performances in the initial seasons of the league that puts them in the second spot.

Both Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings would want to improve their record further but they will have more competition now as two new teams, Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans, have also entered the fray.