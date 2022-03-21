The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) narrowly lost out to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the final of last season's Indian Premier League (IPL). KKR splashed the cash during the IPL mega auction last month to assemble a strong squad. India batter Shreyas Iyer, who was roped in by the two-time champions for Rs 12.25 crore, was also appointed captain by KKR ahead of the new season that begins in less than a week's time.

Australia Test captain Pat Cummins, who was released by KKR ahead of the mega auction, was bought back by the franchise for Rs 7.25 crore at the IPL auction.

Cummins, who is gearing up for the third and final Test against Pakistan at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, recalled sharing the dressing room with Shreyas during IPL 2017 for Delhi Capitals (then Daredevils).

"Shreyas, I played with (him) at Delhi (Daredevils), we got on really well. He seems like a very calm guy and seems in form at the moment. I'm so excited to go over there, I have some close friends I will be playing alongside, can't wait," Cummins said during a pre-match press conference in Lahore.

Further speaking on KKR's overall business at the auction, Cummins said that the franchise made the right decision by retaining the core group of players and support staff.

"Really excited. It's been great that most of the squad has been able to kept together. So, most of the players and staff know really well," he added.

KKR will play their first game against CSK in the tournament opener on Saturday, March 26.

(With PTI Inputs)