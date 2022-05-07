Gujarat Titans were well on their way to registering yet another win in IPL 2022 with openers Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha going great guns against Mumbai Indians. However, things went downhill quickly soon after that. Both fell in the same over and in the 18th over, captain Hardik Pandya who had looked in fine touch till then was run out to bring Mumbai back from the dead. David Miller and Rahul Tewatia have bailed GT out on multiple occasions this season, but failed to do so this time around with Tewatia too being run out in the final over. MI pacer Daniel Sams the held his nerve to help MI register a five-run win.

Virender Sehwag said that he didn't expect Gujarat to lose and praised Sams for his fine performance in the final over.

The former India cricketer, though, wasn't too impressed with Hardik Pandya and Tewatia's run outs, saying both players shot themselves in the foot.

"I thought if their (GT) openers flop then it's good because when they flop the guys batting lower score the runs and win them the match. But when they (GT openers) gave such a strong start then the match should have finished two overs earlier. But Hardik Pandya shot himself in the foot that usually Punjab (Kings) do. Then after that (Rahul) Tewatia shot himself in the foot. You have lost a match that was in the bag. There was no such bowling that you couldn't score 9-10 runs in the last over," Sehwag said on Cricbuzz.

"Didn't expect Gujarat to lose like this and Mumbai would make a comeback in the last over. Full credit to (Daniel) Sams for the way he bowled. Not even a single seam-up delivery, all were slower balls. I didn't understand how Miller couldn't read it," added the former India opener.

Gujarat Titans are still favourites to reach the playoffs having won eight out of the 11 games so far. They still top the IPL points table despite consecutive losses but their lead has been cut down quite drastically.