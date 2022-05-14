Royal Challengers Bangalore are one of the teams in the running to reach the IPL 2022 playoffs and this despite star batter Virat Kohli not being in the best of forms this season. There have been quite a few positives for RCB in IPL 2022, one of them being the contributions made by captain Faf du Plessis up the order. Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga too has been a revelation for the team, taking 21 wickets in 12 matches. And while there have been a few other key contributors for RCB this season, one man has been the absolute standout and constantly made headlines thanks to his performances with the bat, his name -- Dinesh Karthik.

Karthik is the second highest run-getter for the franchise in IPL 2022, with 285 runs in 13 matches. And these runs have mostly come in the fag end of the innings, with the veteran wicketkeeper-batter playing the role of the finisher.

With eight 'not outs' against his name, Karthik averages a whopping 57.00 in IPL 2022, but a more eye-popping stat is his strike-rate. The RCB star has scored at a strike-rate of 192.57.

With such numbers, it is no surprise that there is talk of Karthik returning to the India fold.

Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh is the latest to give his backing to Karthik.

While speaking during the Gameplan episode on Star Sports, Harbhajan said, "Dinesh Karthik has been outstanding for RCB. He is very good at leg side shots than his off sides, excellent at taking singles but I think, over all he understands his game very well. Whenever he is left with last chances, he makes sure that he finishes the game. For me, if anyone has played the best role of a finisher in this entire IPL then it is none other than Dinesh Kartik."

"If I were a selector I would have given him a ticket to Australia for World Cup T20 and let him play for India as wicket keeper and batsman because he deserves that. And if ever Indian Cricket team needs the best finisher then it should be Dinesh Karthik and Hardik Pandya as they make a very powerful side. Anyway, I have gone deep into the future but yeah once again, I must say Dinesh Karthik has been incredible this season and I hope he gets a chance to bat a little early. 15 to 16 overs are enough for him to finish the game," added the former India cricketer.

RCB will be hoping Karthik continues to get the job done for the team in the business end of the tournament.