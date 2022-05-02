Table-toppers Gujarat Titans take on the floundering Punjab Kings at the DY Patil Stadium on Tuesday in Match 48 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The last time the two teams met, Shubman Gill's brilliant 59-ball 96 and Rahul Tewatia's two sixes off the final two balls powered the Titans to a thrilling win at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. GT have kept up their stunning form and won eight of their nine matches so far and have one foot in the knockout stages. PBKS, meanwhile, have been inconsistent and find themselves at 7th on the table with four wins in nine matches.GT won another thriller in their last match, against SunRisers Hyderabad, while PBKS suffered a 20-run defeat against Lucknow Super Giants in their previous outing.

When will the GT vs PBKS IPL 2022 match be played?

The GT vs PBKS IPL 2022 match will be played on Tuesday, May 3.

Where will the GT vs PBKS IPL 2022 match be played?

The GT vs PBKS IPL 2022 match will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

What time will the GT vs PBKS IPL 2022 match begin?

The GT vs PBKS IPL 2022 match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the GT vs PBKS IPL 2022 match?

The GT vs PBKS IPL 2022 match will be broadcasted on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch the live streaming of the GT vs PBKS IPL 2022 match?

The live streaming of the GT vs PBKS IPL 2022 match will be available on Hotstar.

