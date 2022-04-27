Rashid Khan saved his best for the last over on Wednesday. Chasing 196 against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), the odds were heavily stacked against Gujarat Titans as they needed 22 off the last six balls at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. At the crease were Rahul Tewatia and Khan with left-arm pacer Marco Jansen bowling the last over. However, the duo was not unnerved as they got to the target of the last ball of the match to take GT to a five-wicket win. With this victory GT have consolidated their NO. 1 position in the points table with 14 points.

But before all that could happen, GT dugout had some nervous moments as Tewatia and Rashid Khan had a tough task ahead of them. Tewatia hit Jansen for a six over deep mid-wicket off the first ball and then took a single. With the main batter off the strike, GT camp was jittery. But Khan hit a six straight down the ground on the third ball but the fourth ball was a dot.

With GT needing nine off two balls, Khan first sliced one for the maximum and then off the last ball hit another six to take his team to a win.

"Feels good, to go there and have that self-belief and keep my shape stronger and hit it, Happy to deliver against them (SRH), just trying to play my game and have that belief on my batting which I'm working from the last two years," Khan said after the match.

"When it was 22 left. I just told Tewatia that we have given 25 in the last over with one of our best bowler bowling and I told him that we needed to have that belief and not panic, anything is possible. Just stay there, keep your shape and hit it strong and that was the plan (with Tewatia)."