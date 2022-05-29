IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans' Road To The Final
Ahead of the summit clash against Rajasthan Royals, here is how Gujarat Titans made their way to the IPL 2022 final.
Gujarat Titans have reached the final of their first season in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and will look to win the title when they take on Rajasthan Royals at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. The Titans secured Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan and Shubman Gill as their pre-auction picks and then secured the likes of David Miller, Rahul Tewatia and Mohammed Shami at the mega auction ahead of the season. Many experts were critical of their squad, but they surprised everyone by dominating the league stage and then going on to reach the final under Pandya's captaincy.
The Titans finished the league stage as table-toppers, winning five of their 14 matches.
They then beat Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets in Qualifier 1 to secure a place in the final.
Here's a summary of GT's performances in the league stage:
Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans: GT won by 5 wickets
Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals: GT won by 14 runs
Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans: GT won by 6 wickets
Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: SRH won by 8 wickets
Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals: GT won by 37 runs
Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans: GT won by 3 wickets
Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders: GT won by 8 runs
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans: GT won by 5 wickets
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans: GT won by 6 wickets
Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings: PBKS won by 8 wickets
Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans: MI won by 5 runs
Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants: GT won by 62 runs
Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans: GT won by 7 wickets
Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: RCB won by 8 wickets
Playoff Results:
Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals, Qualifier 1: GT won by 7 wickets