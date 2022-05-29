Gujarat Titans have reached the final of their first season in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and will look to win the title when they take on Rajasthan Royals at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. The Titans secured Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan and Shubman Gill as their pre-auction picks and then secured the likes of David Miller, Rahul Tewatia and Mohammed Shami at the mega auction ahead of the season. Many experts were critical of their squad, but they surprised everyone by dominating the league stage and then going on to reach the final under Pandya's captaincy.

The Titans finished the league stage as table-toppers, winning five of their 14 matches.

They then beat Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets in Qualifier 1 to secure a place in the final.

Here's a summary of GT's performances in the league stage:

Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans: GT won by 5 wickets

Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals: GT won by 14 runs

Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans: GT won by 6 wickets

Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: SRH won by 8 wickets

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals: GT won by 37 runs

Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans: GT won by 3 wickets

Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders: GT won by 8 runs

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans: GT won by 5 wickets

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans: GT won by 6 wickets

Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings: PBKS won by 8 wickets

Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans: MI won by 5 runs

Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants: GT won by 62 runs

Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans: GT won by 7 wickets

Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: RCB won by 8 wickets

Promoted

Playoff Results:

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals, Qualifier 1: GT won by 7 wickets