Wriddhiman Saha played a crucial role for Gujarat Titans in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 campaign. The wicketkeeper-batter scored three half-centuries this season and ended up with a tally of 317 runs in 11 matches at an average of 31.70. Saha was promoted up the order and opened the batting for Gujarat Titans. He did justice to the role and also performed brilliantly behind the stumps. After GT's IPL 2022 final win over Rajasthan Royals, Mohammed Shami paid a big compliment to Saha. The two players have featured together in the Bengal state team, Indian cricket team and now in GT too.

"He is with me from the last 20 years. We know each other well, we know what we can do. Everybody has seen the capabilities that he has. Bas Chance milne ki der hai," Shami said on teammate Wriddhiman Saha after the IPL 2022 final win.

Saha, who has played 40 Tests and nine ODIs for India, has not been considered for India's 17-member Test squad for the fifth rescheduled Test against England to be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham from July 1-5. India currently lead the Test series 2-1.

"This is my fifth final after I am winning it for the second time. This feels good. The way we have played...some people said that our squad is not good. We have proved everybody wrong throughout the season and we have won the final. It feels really good," Saha said.

"Mohammed Shami took a wicket for the on the first ball of our first match. from there we got the momentum. Throughout the season everybody has been outstanding."

Shami, who had dismissed Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul on the first ball of GT's first match in the IPL 2022, said it was all about getting a good start. "Our aim was to get a good start. We had a good pre-season practice. I had in my mind to bowl in the right length. A good start was needed. Line and length was important," Shami said.