Shubman Gill fell early in Gujarat Titans' defeat against Punjab Kings at the DY Patil Stadium on Tuesday as he was run out courtesy a brilliant direct hit by Rishi Dhawan. However, he reacted in anger at the bowler, Sandeep Sharma, after he bumped into the pacer while trying to take a quick single. He was seen having a word with Sharma as well as he walked off after being dismissed for 9 runs. Gill hit the ball to cover and took off for a quick single, but Dhawan's accurate throw meant he was caught well short of the crease, especially after the collision slowed him down.

Watch: Rishi Dhawan's run-out catches Shubman Gill short of the crease, leaves opener angry

It was a crucial early strike for PBKS, with Gill having hit a brilliant 96 in their last encounter.

Gujarat Titans struggled with the bat as Kagiso Rabada took four wickets. They managed to post 143/8 in their 20 overs, with B Sai Sudharsan's 64* rescuing them amid a poor batting performance.

The 20-year-old hit five boundaries and a six as he scored his maiden IPL half-century.

The target proved to be too little to be a challenge for Punjab Kings as they chased it down with four overs and eight wickets to spare.

Shikhar Dhawan hit a fine fifty, finishing unbeaten on 62 off 53 with eight boundaries and a six.

He was given ample support by Bhanuka Rajapaksa, who hit 40 off 28 and then Liam Livingstone, who smashed an unbeaten 30 off 10, including a 28-run over off Mohammed Shami that finished the game off.