Why Gujarat Titans Star Shubman Gill Got Angry At Punjab Kings Bowler After Run Out
Shubman Gill was seen having a word with Sandeep Sharma as he walked off after being dismissed for 9 runs in the GT vs PBKS match.
Shubman Gill fell early in Gujarat Titans' defeat against Punjab Kings at the DY Patil Stadium on Tuesday as he was run out courtesy a brilliant direct hit by Rishi Dhawan. However, he reacted in anger at the bowler, Sandeep Sharma, after he bumped into the pacer while trying to take a quick single. He was seen having a word with Sharma as well as he walked off after being dismissed for 9 runs. Gill hit the ball to cover and took off for a quick single, but Dhawan's accurate throw meant he was caught well short of the crease, especially after the collision slowed him down.
Watch: Rishi Dhawan's run-out catches Shubman Gill short of the crease, leaves opener angry
It was a crucial early strike for PBKS, with Gill having hit a brilliant 96 in their last encounter.
Gujarat Titans struggled with the bat as Kagiso Rabada took four wickets. They managed to post 143/8 in their 20 overs, with B Sai Sudharsan's 64* rescuing them amid a poor batting performance.
The 20-year-old hit five boundaries and a six as he scored his maiden IPL half-century.
The target proved to be too little to be a challenge for Punjab Kings as they chased it down with four overs and eight wickets to spare.
Shikhar Dhawan hit a fine fifty, finishing unbeaten on 62 off 53 with eight boundaries and a six.
He was given ample support by Bhanuka Rajapaksa, who hit 40 off 28 and then Liam Livingstone, who smashed an unbeaten 30 off 10, including a 28-run over off Mohammed Shami that finished the game off.