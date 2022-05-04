As Punjab Kings beat Gujarat Titans by eight wickets on Tuesday, Liam Livingstone smashed a monster six off the bowling of Mohammed Shami. Livingstone came in to bat with Shikhar Dhawan and Bhanuka Rajapaksa having set up the chase of 144 nicely for PBKS and in the 16th over, decided to go after Shami in order to give them a Net Run Rate boost. Livingstone hit 28 runs of the over, including three back-to-back sixes off the first three deliveries of the over, the first of which went all of 117 metres and was the longest six of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season.

Shami bowled a length ball and Livingstone swung it hard and long behind square leg. The shot left not only the commentators stunned, but even Shami himself, who couldn't help but smile despite being whacked.

Watch: Liam Livingstone's massive six against Gujarat Titans

Liam Livingstone will either hits this ball to the moon or be hit in the nuts. Nothing in between.pic.twitter.com/oArfhX4b1p — Daniel Beswick (@DGBeswick1) May 4, 2022

A sumptuous bowling display of 4/22 by Kagiso Rabada helped Punjab restrict Gujarat to 143/8 after Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bat.

While the Gujarat batters fell at regular intervals, it was a maiden IPL half-century from B Sai Sudharsan that helped them post a decent total.

But it was not enough, as PBKS chased the target down on a canter, despite losing Jonny Bairstow in the second over.

Shikhar Dhawan anchored the chase with his 53-ball 62, while Bhanuka Rajapaksa also shone with his knock of 40 off 28.

Livingstone came in and finished the match off in quick time, smashing 28 runs off the 16th over.

While GT stay top of the table, PBKS moved up to 5th in the IPL 2022 points table with the win.