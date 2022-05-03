The toss ahead of a cricket match has usually been a fairly sophisticated affair, with both captains sharing team sheets and shaking hands before they get ready to compete against each other. However, with leagues like the Indian Premier League (IPL) pitting close friends against each other, sometimes even the toss becomes an event in itself. On Tuesday, ahead of Gujarat Titans' clash against Punjab Kings, Hardik Pandya engaged in some hilarious banter with opposition skipper Mayank Agarwal. After Hardik tossed the coin up and Mayank called it wrong, the Gujarat Titans skipper pumped his fists and let out a celebratory "Yes!" as if he had taken a wicket or won the match.

Watch: Hardik Pandya's animated celebration after winning the toss against Punjab Kings

After speaking to presenter Murali Karthik, he also engaged in some banter with Mayank Agarwal before letting the PBKS skipper speak.

Hardik's reaction had a lot of social media users in splits, as it was an unusual sight at a toss.

"Hardik pandya celebrating killed me hahaha," one user wrote.

"Hardik Pandya's reaction after winning the toss," wrote another, adding a flurry of laugh emojis.

Hardik Pandya won the toss and elected to bat at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Gujarat Titans came into the match sitting pretty on top of the IPL 2022 points table. Punjab Kings, meanwhile were 7th and are in need of a win.