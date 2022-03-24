The 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) starts this Saturday (March 26), and the fixtures will be played in Mumbai and Pune across four different venues. Newcomers Gujarat Titans will play their first game against fellow debutants Lucknow Super Giants on Monday, March 28. Hardik Pandya will lead GT this season and will look to start the season with a win against his good friend and compatriot KL Rahul, who will be captaining LSG in IPL 2022. Hardik was one of the three players drafted by GT, alongside Rashid Khan and Shubman Gill.

During the mega auction last month, GT roped in 20 players, and splashed Rs 10 crore on New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson.

England batter Jason Roy has pulled out of the tournament, and was replaced by Afghanistan hard-hitter Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

Here is the full schedule, date, time and venue of all IPL 2022 matches to be played by Gujarat Titans:

Gujarat Titans Full Schedule IPL 2022, Date, Time And Venue

March 28: vs Lucknow Super Giants, 7:30 PM IST, Wankhede Stadium

April 2: vs Delhi Capitals, 7:30 PM IST, MCA Stadium Pune

April 8: vs Punjab Kings, 7:30 PM IST, Brabourne Stadium

April 11: vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 7:30 PM IST, DY Patil Stadium

April 14: vs Rajasthan Royals, 7:30 PM IST, DY Patil Stadium

April 17: vs Chennai Super Kings, 7:30 PM, MCA Stadium Pune

April 23: vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 3:30 PM IST, DY Patil Stadium

April 27: vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 7:30 PM IST, Wankhede Stadium

April 30: vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 3:30 PM IST, Brabourne Stadium

May 3: vs Punjab Kings, 7:30 PM IST, DY Patil Stadium

May 6: vs Mumbai Indians, 7:30 PM IST, Brabourne Stadium

May 10: vs Lucknow Super Giants, 7:30 PM IST, MCA Stadium Pune

May 15: vs Chennai Super Kings, 3:30 PM IST, Wankhede Stadium

May 19: vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 7:30 PM IST, Wankhede Stadium

