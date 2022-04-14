Former England captain Michael Vaughan on Wednesday lauded Mumbai Indians for buying Dewald Brevis, as the young South Africa batter has showed glimpses of his immense potential with his attacking batting in IPL 2022. Brevis was bought in the IPL mega auction by the five time champions for Rs 3 crore, up from a base price of just Rs 20 lakh.

Vaughan's comment came on a day Brevis slammed 49 off 25 deliveries against Punjab Kings, an innings that included 4 consecutive sixes off leg-spinner Rahul Chahar.

"Dewald Brevis is an incredible player already .. 18 yrs of age .. !!! What a great early signing the @mipaltan have made .. #IPL2022," Vaughan wote.

Dewald Brevis is an incredible player already .. 18 yrs of age .. !!! What a great early signing the @mipaltan have made .. #IPL2022 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) April 13, 2022

Brevis has so far played knocks of 29, 8 and 49 in IPL 2022 and has given ample proof of his talent.

He also hit the league longest six this season last night when he hit Chahar for a distance of 112 metres.

Brevis made a name for himself by scoring 506 runs in just 6 games in the ICC U-19 World Cup earlier this year while representing South Africa.

His batting style has a lot of influence of former Proteas great AB de Villiers and because of that he has been called Baby AB de Villiers by fans.