Delhi Capitals opener Prithvi Shaw had a quiet start to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season, but sprung to life with two back-to-back half-centuries. After a failure against Royal Challengers Bangalore, he was again at his destructive best as he smashed 41 off just 20 deliveries to help DC chase their 115-run target in 10.3 overs to register a thumping nine-wicket win. Shaw has stood out since last season for his aggressive play at the top of the order that has helped give DC strong starts.

Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar hailed his mentality and said that his approach makes him "priceless".

"When it comes to IPL cricket, he is absolutely precious. If I was on the auction table, I'd go hard for him because he's a guy who doesn't worry about getting out," Manjrekar told ESPNcricinfo.

"He's fearless, selfless. He'll hit three consecutive fours, get to 48 and then try to hit the next one for a six to get to 54. These are priceless players with the kind of damage they do at the top," he added.

However, he said that to be picked for India, he has to improve other aspects as well, like his fitness, as he faces strong competition.

"But if he has to break into the big league, which he's done in other formats, then all other factors come into play. Because the selectors will sit and say 'We've got these four young top-order batters, what about him in the field?' Then the stories about his fitness and ethics will come into discussion," Manjrekar warned.

This season, Shaw has scored 217 runs from six matches at an incredible strike rate of 170.86.