Eoin Morgan is viewed as one of the most astute thinkers in white-ball cricket and he is viewed as one of the best captains in the limited-overs format. He is credited for changing the way England play its white-ball cricket and he even has a World Cup to his name. He had led England to glory in the 2019 tournament. Last year, Morgan was in charge of Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL and he had led the side to the final, where they fell short against Chennai Super Kings.

However, Morgan was not retained by KKR and then he was not picked up by any franchise in the mega auction which took place in February this year in Bengaluru. The England white-ball captain is not fazed by not being picked in the cash-rich league.

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Morgan said: "I looked at the IPL as a win-win, to be honest. Being there at the biggest tournament in the world is an experience that I've used to my advantage over the years and I've had some great memories and experiences along the way. But looking to the rest of the year for us, once I start playing again, it doesn't stop until after the World Cup. I've had a lovely period at home: good family time."

Morgan's former IPL franchise KKR have had a good start to their IPL 2022 season under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer.

Out of five games, KKR have managed to win three and currently, they are at the second spot in the points table. The side last suffered a defeat against the Delhi Capitals on Sunday.

KKR will next square off against SunRisers Hyderabad on Friday.