Kagiso Rabada has been Punjab Kings' star bowler in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. He is their top wicket-taker with 18 scalps from 10 matches. He has a strike-rate of just 12.3 with an economy of 8.72. His team is always doing decently well in the IPL 2022 with five wins and six losses in 11 games. They are currently at the seventh place and still have a chance of making the play-offs. They face Royal Challengers Bangalore in a crucial tie on Friday and a win make take them closer to the top-four.

Before the clash, the Punjab Kings' foreign stars indulged in a fun chat session with some of them trying to deliver dialogues from Hindi movies. But Rabada's reply took the cake.

He was asked by the anchor ,"Do you know Salman Khan?"

To which Rabada says: "No, I know Rashid Khan." The reply left the anchor in splits.

Watch: PBKS stars indulge in fun chat session

In the video, Rabada also tries to enact Salman Khan's dialogue 'ek baar jo maine commitement kar di fir mai apne baap ki bhi nahi sunta' from the Bollywood movie 'Wanted'.

He was not alone as West Indies all-rounder Odean Smith tried to mimic Sunny Deol's famous dialogue 'Taareekh pe taareekh, taareekh pe taareekh, taareekh pe taareekh,' from the movie Damini.

Australian cricketer Nathan Ellis was asked "So, you know Shah Rukh Khan?". The fast bowler replied, "Yep." Buit soon really it was the movie star who was being talked about. But then, he successfully said SRK's famous dialogue from Om Shanti Om, "Picture abhi baki hai mere dost."