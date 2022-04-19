Delhi Capitals' upcoming match against Punjab Kings on Wednesday has been shifted from Pune to Mumbai and will now be played at the Brabourne Stadium. The decision was take by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday. The BCCI announced through a press release that it was changing the venue of the match "to avoid any further incident due to any undetected case during a long-distance bus journey in a closed environment."

The BCCI in its mail also listed the names of the five members of the Delhi Capitals contingent, who have tested positive for COVID-19. The include Patrick Farhat – Physiotherapist (tested positive on April 15th), Chetan Kumar - Sports Massage Therapist (tested positive on April 16th), Mitchell Marsh – Player (tested positive on April 18th), Dr Abhijit Salvi – Team doctor (tested positive on April 18th) and Akash Mane – Social Media Content team member (tested positive on April 18th).

The release further stated that all the positive members have been kept under isolation and that the entire DC contingent will undergo RT-PCR Test against on Wednesday morning.

"The COVID positive cases are under isolation and medical observation. They will be tested on Day 6 and 7 and subject to both the tests being negative they will be re-integrated into the Delhi Capitals bio-secured bubble.

"From April 16th onwards, the entire Delhi Capitals contingent has been put under a daily RT-PCR testing procedure. The 4th round of RT-PCR tests conducted on April 19th have returned negative.

"The Delhi Capitals contingent will undergo another round of RT-PCR testing on the morning of April 20th," the official BCCI release stated.