Delhi Capitals' physio Patrick Farhart has tested positive for COVID-19, the Indian Premier League said on Friday. "Delhi Capitals physio Patrick Farhart has been tested positive for COVID-19. He is being closely monitored by the DC Medical Team at the moment," the official IPL release said.

With cases gradually rising, COVID threat has increased during the two-month-long IPL. Last year, the tournament had to be suspended at the peak of the second wave in May and was later completed in the UAE.

The BCCI is staging the premier T20 event in four stadiums across Maharashtra to minimise the COVID-19 threat. However, the play-offs are expected to be played outside the state.

The league games are being held in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Pune.

(With PTI inputs)