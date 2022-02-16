Australian opening batter David Warner has a new home in the Indian Premier League. The former Sunrisers Hyderabad captain was bought in the IPL mega auction by Delhi Capitals for Rs 6.25 crore and that brings the curtains down on his long stint with SRH. Warner, who had led the franchise to the IPL title, fell out with the team management last season, which saw him getting stripped off captaincy too. New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson was handed the duty mid-season. The Kiwi batter had shouldered the responsibility in the 2018 season too, when Warner was serving a ban due to his involvement in the 'Sandpapergate' controversy, and taken the team to the final.

Warner has been quite expressive about his love for the franchise on his social media accounts and on Wednesday he posted photos with Kane Williamson on Instagram and also wrote an emotional post. One of the photos also had Warner sitting next to Williamson's baby girl.

"Going to miss my breakfast time with the Williamson's and I will miss playing cricket with you brother!! #bromance #cricket #friends @kane_s_w," Warner wrote on Instagram.

Warner leaves SRH as the leading run scorer in the history of the franchise. He scored 4014 runs in 95 innings at a whopping average of nearly 50. He scored his runs at a strike-rate of 140-plus and scored two centuries and forty fifties during his stint.

Warner had started his IPL career with Delhi Daredevils and will be returning to his old franchise which now goes by the name of Delhi Capitals.