David Warner is one of the biggest and most consistent overseas players to have participated in the Indian Premier League. The Australian opener, who is one of the marquee players in the upcoming IPL players auction, surely knows his worth and on Wednesday decided to spread his excitement on social media. Warner, whose longstanding association with Sunrisers Hyderabad came to an end when he wasn't retained the by the franchise, whom he had led to the 2016 IPL title, will be one of the biggest draws of the auction.

"Who is excited?? #cricket #ipl #india," Warner posted on Instagram along with a phot of the IPL logo.

Warner is the fifth highest run-getter in the history of the league and the highest among overseas players. His tally of 5449 run from 150 matches is behind the likes of Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma and Suresh Raina.

The Australian has represented only two franchises till date, Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

It now remains to be seen who picks this all-time great batter in this auction.

Warner has been in great form off late, pulling off a star performance in the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup, where he finished as the second highest run-getter. Warner was adjudged player of the tournament after his performances helped Australia win their maiden ICC T20 World Cup title.