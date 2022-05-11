Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was on Wednesday ruled out of the remainder of IPL 2022 due to a rib injury that he had picked up in the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore. CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan confirmed the development to NDTV. "Yes he is ruled out, he has a bruised rib. He is out of the IPL," Viswanathan said.

"Ravindra Jadeja reported a bruised rib and was unavailable for Chennai Super Kings' game against Delhi Capitals on Sunday. He was under observation and based on medical advice he has been ruled out for the rest of the IPL season," an official CSK release stated.

Jadeja had a rather underwhelming season as he was handed the captaincy of the franchise before the start of the tournament as MS Dhoni decided to take a backseat. But CSK got off to a poor start in the tournament and Jadeja own form with both bat and ball suffered.

Official Announcement:



Jadeja will be missing the rest of the IPL due to injury. Wishing our Jaadugar a speedy recovery! @imjadeja — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) May 11, 2022

As a result of this Jadeja handed back the captaincy to Dhoni to concentrate on his own game before picking up the injury which has now ruled him out of the tournament.

CSK, the defending champions, are all but out of contention for a place in the playoffs.

In case they do fail to finish in the top 4, this will be only the second time that CSK would have not reached the playoff stage of the tournament.