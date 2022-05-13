MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) were knocked out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 playoffs race following their loss to Mumbai Indians on Thursday. The Rohit Sharma-led MI first bowled out the defending champions for just 97 -- CSK's second-lowest IPL total ever. Then, MI chased down the target in 14.5 overs. That brought an end to CSK's hopes of qualifying for the playoffs. Barring Dhoni, who was not out on 36, none of the other CSK batters showed any application. Apart from Dhoni, none of them could go beyond the score of 12.

After the loss, Dhoni underlined the reasons where their fell behind.

"What was important is when you are batting under that kind of pressure, it's the first few deliveries which are important. So, I asked them to be themselves. 'If you want to hit the first few deliveries, just go for it.' So, it was a chance of survival," Dhoni said after the loss.

"Once they are past those first few deliveries, they can be themselves. Always the first few deliveries that are crucial. It didn't pay off. But at the same time, I feel the opposition bowled really well. And, a bit of applicaton was needed from our side. You need to soak in at times the pressure. Even if it's the shortest format, yet you have overs. So, a few of batters they got out on good deliveries. You can't really help that but other than that, you really learn a lot. Hopefully they are learning with each and every game."

Promoted

With their eighth loss in 12 matches, CSK are out of reckoning for a playoffs berth. They remained at ninth position with eight points.

Already out of reckoning for a playoffs berth long time ago, MI remained rooted at the 10th and bottom place with three wins from 12 matches.