IPL 2022 began in a disastrous fashion for defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as they lost the wicket of opening batter Ruturaj Gaikwad in the first over of the campaign opener against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Gaikwad, the Orange Cap winner from last season, chased a widish delivery outside the off stump and ended up edging it to Nitish Rana in the slips.

Umesh Yadav, who is back for a second stint with KKR, was on the money in the first over as he bowled a tight line and also managed to get the some movement off the pitch under lights at the Wankhede Stadium.

Watch Video: Umesh Yadav sends back Ruturaj Gaikwad For A Duck In First Over

1st wicket of Tata IPL 2022 by Umesh Yadav #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/wiDhG1IiBN — Sumedh Shirke (@shirke_sumedh) March 26, 2022

Gaiwad departed without opening his account in what is a terrible start to the campaign for the young batter, who is hoping to score big runs in the tournament to try and get a chance to find a place in India's T20I squad for the World Cup later this year in Australia.

Umesh wasn't done as he also removed Gaikwad's opening partner Devon Conway in his third over to reduce CSK to 28/2 in the powerplay.