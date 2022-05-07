Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals both will look to keep alive their hopes of making it to the IPL 2022 playoffs when they face off in the second match on Sunday. CSK, after their captaincy change, beat SunRisers Hyderabad but fell to defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore. They are ninth on the IPL 2022 points table with six points from 10 matches. DC, meanwhile, beat SRH by 21 runs in their last match and will look to carry forward the momentum from that match. They are currently fifth on the points table, with 10 points from 10 matches. The two teams last met in last season's Qualifier 1, which CSK won by four wickets.

When will the CSK vs DC IPL 2022 match be played?

The CSK vs DC IPL 2022 match will be played on Sunday, May 8.

Where will the CSK vs DC IPL 2022 match be played?

The CSK vs DC IPL 2022 match will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai

What time will the CSK vs DC IPL 2022 match begin?

The CSK vs DC IPL 2022 match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the CSK vs DC IPL 2022 match?

The CSK vs DC IPL 2022 match will be broadcasted on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the CSK vs DC IPL 2022 match?

The live streaming of the CSK vs DC IPL 2022 match will be available on Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)